BJP reminds CM of promises for W Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kuchinda for distribution of smart health cards, senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra asked him to tell the people about the promises he had made in the last two decades and how many of them have been fulfilled.

Addressing a media conference here, Mishra posed several questions to the Chief Minister expecting him to answer them to the people of Kuchinda in Sambalpur district on Tuesday. He said Naveen must explain to the people of western Odisha why his government deprived them from the special allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana this financial year by the Prime Minister.

Reminding Naveen about his promise for construction of barrages on Kharla and Bheden rivers, Mishra sought to know why the two projects are still a non-starter. The people of Kuchinda expected the Chief Minister to announce a special tribal district for it as a majority of the population of the sub-division are tribals, he said.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister for maintaining silence over the Mamita Meher murder case even after more than three weeks of the incident, Mishra said when the entire State is outraged by the gruesome murder of the lady teacher, his silence led credence to the Opposition allegations about the involvement of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the case.

“While the traumatised parents of Mamita are looking at the Chief Minister for justice, neither he or any member of his council of ministers has thought of visiting them”, he said.The sloppy way in which is investigation is being conducted to the murder case, Mishra said the people expected the Chief Minister to step in and assure a fair probe.