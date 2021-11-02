STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP turns up heat on Odisha government over teacher murder, intensifies protest

The party also staged demonstration before Jajpur collectorate demanding arrest of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra. for his alleged links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu.

BJP workers trying to break police cordon in front of Keonjhar SP office

BJP workers trying to break police cordon in front of Keonjhar SP office. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ JAJPUR/KEONJHAR: Turning the heat on the State government in the sensational Mamita Meher murder, BJP on Monday observed an eight-hour bandh in Bargarh demanding ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Normal life was affected as BJP workers picketed across the district. All government and private offices, business establishments, educational institutions and courts remained closed while vehicular movement came to a standstill due to the bandh. 

BJP workers resorted to picketing and road blockade at various places across the district also seeking justice for Govind Kumbhar who died in police custody on September 25. BJP leader Aswini Sarangi alleged that the State government was trying to protect Mishra. For a fair probe, the government should immediately remove the Minister. Besides, the CBI should investigate the case, he said.

Sarangi further said, "No action has been taken against the police officers involved in the custodial death of 35-year-old Kumbhar. We will continue to protest until his family gets justice." The party also staged demonstration before Jajpur collectorate demanding arrest of Minister Mishra for his alleged links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu.

In a show of strength, thousands of BJP workers led by the party's district president Goutam Ray took out a huge rally from Kianali to the Collector's office and raised slogans against the Minister. The agitators accused the State government of shielding Mishra. The murder case should be handed over to the CBI for an impartial probe, they said.

In Keonjhar, many BJP workers sustained injuries after police resorted to lathi-charge to prevent them from entering the SP office. Demanding removal of Minister Mishra, BJP workers staged a massive protest in front of the SP office. When the party workers tried to breach the security cordon and force their way in, police baton-charged the agitators. 

Condemning the police action, district BJP president Anshuman Sabuj Mahanta Burma said many party workers were injured in the lathi-charge. He said apart from ouster of the Minister, the BJP demanded arrest of the main accused in bomb attack on Opposition Chief Whip and party MLA Mohan Majhi. 

