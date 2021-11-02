Mamita Meher murder: Congress workers show black flags to Odisha minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BALANGIR: Under fire for his alleged links with prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra was shown black flags by Congress workers from inside Kegaon police station premises on Monday.

Incidentally, cops had detained the Congress workers in the police station apprehending disturbance during the Minister's visit to the area. However, when Mishra's vehicle approached Kegaon police station, the detained Youth Congress workers rushed to the gate and waved black kerchiefs at him. They also chanted slogans against the Minister.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations of Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja that Mamita and prime accused Gobinda Sahu visited his house at Raipur on September 22, Mishra said the charges are concocted and false.

"Saluja knows that I was in Bangomunda, his constituency, to supervise preparations for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit for the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana programme during that period. This is a concocted story of Saluja to defame me," the Minister claimed.

Mishra further said he has no business with Sunshine School. The school and Anchalik Mahavidyalaya are different institutions. Gobinda was the owner of the school but one of the managing committee members of the college, he said and added that the college received grants and favours from Parliamentarians in the past.

Expressing anguish over Mamita’s murder, Mishra said that all the persons involved in the crime will be punished. Meanwhile, Balangir police seized the JCB machine and scooter used in the murder of Mamita on the day. Both the vehicles were seized from Mahaling in Kalahandi district and brought to Sindhekela police station.

During interrogation, Gobinda had admitted that he used the JCB machine to bury the charred remains of Mamita in a pit that was dug in Mahaling Stadium before the school teacher’s murder on October 8. He used the two-wheeler to bring tyres to burn Mamita’s body.