STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opposition accuses Odisha government of suppressing facts over teacher murder case

The opposition BJP and Congress stepped up attack on the State government for alleged attempt to derail the investigation by ignoring key aspects of the incident.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra announced his innocence over the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher, opposition BJP and Congress stepped up attack on the State government for alleged attempt to derail the investigation by ignoring key aspects of the incident.

The Opposition referred to the reported meeting between the main accused Gobinda Sahu and Mamita in the presence of the Minister in an apartment at Raipur for a rapprochement between them and pointed out that Mishra has not clarified anything in this matter in his statement.

Raising the issue again on Monday, Congress MLA from Kantabanji Santosh Singh Saluja said that verifying the call records of the Minister and the main accused will establish the truth. He said the main accused and Mamita were in the capital city of Chhattisgarh from September 20 to 23.

The Minister tried to settle a dispute between the two in an apartment, he said and added that Gobinda deposited money in Mamita’s account after she returned to Kantabanji on September 23.

Hours after Saluja made the allegations, senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra alleged that three meetings were held between the main accused and Mamita in Raipur in the presence of the Minister to reconcile their differences. The BJP leader said Gobinda was also in touch with the Minister while he was in the police barracks at Titlagarh.

The main accused had escaped from the barracks, where he was detained for five days following a missing complaint lodged by Mamita's family, on October 17. He was nabbed from a sugarcane field at Budhipadar in Balangir two days later. "These are just the first few pages of the story. More explosive facts will emerge soon," he said.

Alleging that the Minister owns massive assets in Raipur, Mohapatra said none of the questions raised by the Opposition has been answered by the government. "The police is also mum over the alleged botched-up investigation," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday gave a call for Odisha bandh on November 12 demanding the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and his arrest over his alleged closed links with the main accused Gobinda Sahu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dibya Shankar Mishra Mamita Meher Odisha teacher murder Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp