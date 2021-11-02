Sale of green crackers allowed in Odisha, fireworks permitted only from 8 - 10 pm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday allowed sale and use of green crackers which conform to the definition and formulation as proposed by the CSIR-NEERI on the basis of a directive issued by the Supreme Court on October 29, 2021.

Stating that use of fireworks will only be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day on November 4, fresh guidelines issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena warned that crackers used beyond the permitted time will attract strict penal action.

The SRC announced that sale and use of other fireworks including series crackers or laris will be completely banned. Only those traders or dealers who obtain and produce a certificate from Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), after due inspection of their existing stock, certifying that the green fireworks stocks in their possession conform to the CSIR-NEERI formulation will be allowed to sell their products. Online sale of crackers has been completely banned.

The SRC made it clear that mere labelling of fireworks boxed as 'green crackers' and providing QR codes will not entitle any trader or dealer to sell the same. Retailers will be allowed to set up shops and sell only in special zones designated by the respective district administration or Commissionerate police.

He said that wholesale traders and retailers will have to produce original invoices on demand by the district administration or Commissionerate police. He asked the district administrations, police to ensure full and complete compliance of the orders through proper verification of documents. They will also have to ensure proper enforcement to ensure no spurious, unauthorised, banned fire crackers are sold anywhere within their jurisdiction.

He warned that the local officers will be personally liable for violations of orders of the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and High Court of Orissa in this regard.The Orissa High Court has approved the SRC's order allowing sale of only green crackers.

Disposing All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association's petition, the division bench of S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, "in view of the SRC order no further orders are called for".

On October 29, the Court had directed the SRC to hear the plea of the association and pass a reasoned order on or before November 1. Taking note of that the task of verification before PESO was daunting as it has a small team, the court left it open for the organisation to expand its team to fast track the certification process for sale of green crackers.