Family performs missing man's last rites after 36 years in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a bizarre incident, family members of a man missing since 36 years from Jagatsinghpur, performed his last rites on Tuesday. In a symbolic gesture, they made an effigy of the man using 300 sacred leaves to conduct the rituals.

Family sources said that this was done as per the advice of the priests of Mukti Mandap Sabha, Puri for the well-being of the family which has been going through hardships for many years now. As per villagers, Benudhar Jena (40), hailing from Patenigaon village under Sikhar panchayat within Naugaon police limits was working in a private jute mill in Kolkata.

His wife, two sons and a daughter lived in the village. In 1985, Jena came back to the village to arrange his daughter's wedding and subsequently went back to Kolkata to shop for the occasion but didn’t return since then.

Family members made a frantic search in Kolkata and informed the local police but in vain. However, his daughter's marriage was conducted in his absence after which his wife and both sons shifted to Nabarangpur.

His elder son, Basudev Jena along with his brother Nrusingha, started a business to take care of his family but it didn't pick up well. After 36 years now, with the advice of the priests and villagers, Jena's family decided to lay him to rest to ward off any evil that might be affecting their lives.

Jena's wife Sobharani said, "It is heartbreaking for me as all these years I hoped my husband would return." Villagers made an effigy of Jena using 300 'palasa' leaves, considered to be sacred to bring peace to a departed soul, and took it in a procession to the burial ground for cremation.

Jena's nephew Gangadhar Nayak said last rites, if not conducted within 12 years for various reasons, brings bad luck to the family of the dead. "Hence, we decided to finally take this step after 36 years for the good of the family," added Nayak.

Sarpanch of Sikhar panchayat Akshaya Kumar Jena said Jena's symbolic funeral was conducted considering him to be dead with the help of villagers.