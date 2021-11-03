Orissa HC directs State Cooperative Election Commission to conduct Sundargarh coop bank polls

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Cooperative Election Commission (SCEC) to conduct elections to committees of Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank as well as affiliated Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies to it in the district.

A single judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty on Monday directed the SCEC to issue the necessary recommendation within four weeks and complete the process of election in accordance with law within a reasonable period.

Justice Mohanty also directed the State authorities to extend full cooperation to the SCEC. The court issued the direction on a petition filed by one Bhanani Prasad Majhi seeking intervention for completion of election process in respect of Committee of Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies affiliated to it in the district of Sundargarh within stipulated time.

While allowing the petition, Justice Mohanty said an elected Committee plays an important role in a co-operative society and that maximum period of supersession of the committee of a society carrying on banking business cannot exceed more than one year.