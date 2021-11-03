STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs State Cooperative Election Commission to conduct Sundargarh coop bank polls

The court on Monday directed the SCEC to issue the necessary recommendation within four weeks and complete the process of election in accordance with law.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Cooperative Election Commission (SCEC) to conduct elections to committees of Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank as well as affiliated Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies to it in the district. 

A single judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty on Monday directed the SCEC to issue the necessary recommendation within four weeks and complete the process of election in accordance with law within a reasonable period. 

Justice Mohanty also directed the State authorities to extend full cooperation to the SCEC. The court issued the direction on a petition filed by one Bhanani Prasad Majhi seeking intervention for completion of election process in respect of Committee of Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies affiliated to it in the district of Sundargarh within stipulated time. 

While allowing the petition, Justice Mohanty said an elected Committee plays an important role in a co-operative society and that maximum period of supersession of the committee of a society carrying on banking business cannot exceed more than one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court State Cooperative Election Commission Sundargarh District Central Cooperative Bank
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp