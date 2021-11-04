STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Diwali bonanza: CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 3 reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel

In view of this reduction, the loss of VAT revenue to state exchequer will be to the tune of Rs 1400 crore per annum.

Published: 04th November 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced reduction of VAT of Rs 3 each on petrol and diesel per litre in order to provide relief to general public from the rising fuel prices. 

This will be applicable from midnight of November 5. This is over and above the reduction in excise duty announced by Centre.

In view of this reduction, the loss of VAT revenue to state exchequer will be to the tune of Rs 1400 crore per annum. This is in addition to loss in VAT collection of  Rs. 1.6 litre on petrol and Rs. 2.8 litre on diesel, total amounting to Rs 700 crore which the state is likely to incur in view of excise duty reduction by the Centre.

 The total loss to state exchequer on account of  reduction in VAT is approximately Rs. 2000 crore. With this reduction, the petrol and diesel prices in the state is likely to be one of the lowest in the country, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik VAT Petrol VAT Odisha VAT reduction Diesel VAT
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp