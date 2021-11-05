STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha covid cases drop below 200 after six months

The new cases reported on Friday included 24 children and adolescents in the age group of 0-18 years.

Published: 05th November 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The new Covid cases dropped sharply to below 200 mark for the first time after six months. The infections declined by 51.5 per cent (pc) from 351 to 170 in the last 24 hours. Although testing was affected due to Diwali, overall 55,743 samples were tested including 18,676 through RT-PCR. The test positivity rate was also the lowest at 0.3 per cent (pc).

The maximum 61 cases were reported from Khurda, followed by 19 from Cuttack and 11 each from Balasore and Kendrapara. Ten districts did not record any new cases and the rest 16 districts reported cases in single digit.

With this the Covid tally rose to 10,42,943. Three more succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 8350. The active cases came down to 3115 after recovery of 536 patients.   As the surge of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 eased in many states, health experts claimed this could be the transition of the virus from a pandemic to an endemic stage.

Senior internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Mishra said post Dussehra surge did not happen as it was anticipated thanks to the vaccine and infection induced herd immunity. The next fortnight post Diwali will determine whether the virus is becoming endemic, he pointed out.

However, researchers warned that coronavirus is an unpredictable virus that is constantly evolving as it spreads among vaccinated populations. “The possibility of the virus mutating to such an extent that it surpasses the vaccine induced immunity can not be completely ruled out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp