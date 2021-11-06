STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayadev Puraskar for filmmaker Ghanashyam Mohapatra

Filmmaker Ghanashyam Mohapatra will be conferred the prestigious Jayadev Award for his contribution to the growth of Odia film industry.

Published: 06th November 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:20 AM

Filmmaker Ghanashyam Mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Filmmaker Ghanashyam Mohapatra will be conferred the prestigious Jayadev Award for his contribution to the growth of Odia film industry. This was announced by the Culture department along with the 31st State Film Awards for the year 2019 here on Friday.

Nilamadhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ has been selected for the Best Film Award. He will receive the Best Director Award for the movie. The film has also bagged the Best Art Director award for Kalinga Keshari Nayak.

Similarly, Saroja Parida and Kabya Kiran will receive the best actor and best actress awards respectively for their movie ‘Khusi’. Aishwarya Mishra has been adjudged the best child artiste for the same movie. While Baidyanath Das has been selected for the best music director award for ‘Nayaka Ra Na Devdas’, Arun Mantry will receive the best lyrics award for ‘Bhijei Dei Jaa Thare’ from the movie ‘Bapa Tume Bhari Dusta’. Singer Swayam Padhi has been chosen for best playback singer award (male) and Dipti Rekha Padhi for best playback singer (female).

Movie ‘Sala Budhar Badla’, directed by Sabyasachi Mohapatra, has been chosen for two awards - best story for late Kapileswar Prasad Mohapatra and best sound recordist for Chandrashekhar Sharma. The Special Jury Award will be given away to actor Rohit Raj for his movie ‘Kotie Re Gotie Mana’. The State Tele Awards were also announced for the same year. While ‘Kalia Karuchi Leela’ has been chosen for the Best Telefilm Award, its producer Debasis Patra and director Ashwini Gadnayak will receive the best producer and best director awards respectively. 

Debasis will also receive the best actor award and Lipsa Mishra has been selected as the best actress for ‘Rangila Bohu’. The Best Tele Serial award has gone to ‘Sargam’ and best director award to Chandi Parija.

