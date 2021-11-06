STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three elephants found dead in 10 days in Odisha

Rising cases of elephant deaths in Dhenkanal Forest Division have raised concern among wildlife lovers and activists in the district. 

Published: 06th November 2021 09:30 AM

Wild elephant Rivaldo| Express

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Rising cases of elephant deaths in Dhenkanal Forest Division have raised concern among wildlife lovers and activists in the district.  Three tuskers, including two females and a young elephant (aged 7-8 years) died between October 23 and 30. While two died due to natural reasons, the cause of death of the young elephant is yet to be ascertained, said DFO Prakash Chandra Gogineni. 

On October 23, a young male elephant died while being treated for septicemia caused by dislocation of the hip bone in Lahada reserve forest. Another 18-year-old female elephant died in the same area on October 30, presumably due to the same reason. In both the cases, samples have been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT for further investigation. 

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old female elephant was found dead in Ramei forest reserve on October 28. As the cause of death could not be confirmed due to putrefaction of some body parts of the tusker, samples were sent to OUAT and reports are expected soon, the DFO added. 

Dhenkanal forest department officials have asked OUAT to expedite the testing process to ascertain the causes of death. Gogineni has further instructed the authorities to keep a strict vigil and track cases which need immediate medical attention.

Comments

