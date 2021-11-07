Will Rourkela Airport be Hockey World Cup-ready by July 2022?

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as Rourkela is bracing up for the Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023, delay in upgradation and expansion of the city airport for operating ATR-72 aircraft has thrown questions on its completion on time.

While work on Birsa Munda Hockey stadium and other associated infrastructure are scheduled to be completed by July next year, it is not yet clear when the work on the airport will be over.

Reliable sources said since 2017 valuable time has been wasted and no clear strategy formulated for modification of the airport which is owned by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and run by Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A couple of years back, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued Aerodrome Reference Code (ARC) 2B licence to operate 19-seater aircraft from the airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN).

This despite the fact that the airport handles much bigger aircraft of SAIL on a regular basis.

However, the plan did not materialise as no airline came forward with proposals to operate small aircraft from the airport.

Subsequently, the authorities came up with a plan to upgrade the airport into Code 3C to run ATR-72 flight by removing infrastructure deficiencies and runway expansion.

In February this year a high-level team comprising Principal Secretary of Commerce & Transport department Madhusudan Padhi and Union Civil Aviation Joint Secretary Usha Padhi visited the airport and instructed officials concerned to prepare short-term and long-term master plan for upgrading the existing ARC 2B licence.

Hopes ran high on operation of ATR-72 aircraft from the airport by the year end. But things do not seem to be moving as planned.

Well placed sources said upgradation of ARC 2B licence to ARC 2C as ARC 3C requires major expansion.

Keeping this in view, a tender was floated to construct a new apron and taxiway at the airport.

The tender was awarded to RK Mishra and Co for Rs 5.69 crore but the firm has not yet progressed with the project.

Sources said construction of the new terminal building at the airport is in tender stage while the existing runway of 1,720 metre is being further strengthened to help absorb extra pressure.

The plan for further expansion of the runway is in preliminary stage.

An AAI source said work on upgradation of the airport is likely to be completed by March 2022 with target to move application for ARC 2C licence in May to start operation of ATR-72 flights from October.

Rourkela ADM and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said the city airport is operational and infrastructure augmentation is being done to allow bigger aircrafts.

He asserted that the airport will be ready for operations well ahead of the showpiece sporting event.

Distant dream