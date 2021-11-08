Delay in Plus II exam results worries students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as offline classes for UG first year students commenced from November 1, delay in announcement of results of Plus II offline examination has emerged as a cause of concern for those who had appeared the tests. Around 13,000 students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded to them through alternative assessment system, appeared the offline examination from October 1 to October 11.

While students are worried that the delay in announcement of results will also affect their admission process making it difficult to cover the syllabus on time, sources said the evaluation process may take two more days to complete. An official from the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), that conducts Annual Plus II exams for the Higher Secondary Schools in the State, admitted that there has been slight delay in the evaluation process and result announcement due to Covid-19 and other reasons.

He, however, said steps are being taken to publish the results by November third week. After completion of admission process for Plus III in October, classes were started from November 1. The admission of the remaining students clearing the Plus II offline exam to the degree colleges will take place after their results are declared. The CHSE has already clarified that those who appeared the offline examination will have to forego the alternative assessment marks.