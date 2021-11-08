STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Delay in Plus II exam results worries students in Odisha

The CHSE has already clarified that those who appeared the offline examination will have to forego the alternative assessment marks.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

After completion of admission process for Plus III in October, classes were started from November 1. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as offline classes for UG first year students commenced from November 1, delay in announcement of results of Plus II offline examination has emerged as a cause of concern for those who  had appeared the tests. Around 13,000 students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded to them through alternative assessment system, appeared the offline examination from October 1 to October 11. 

While students are worried that the delay in announcement of results will also affect their admission process making it difficult to cover the syllabus on time, sources said the evaluation process may take two more days to complete. An official from the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), that conducts Annual Plus II exams for the Higher Secondary Schools in the State, admitted that there has been slight delay in the evaluation process and result announcement due to Covid-19 and other reasons. 

He, however, said steps are being taken to publish the results by November third week. After completion of admission process for Plus III in October, classes were started from November 1. The admission of the remaining students clearing the Plus II offline exam to the degree colleges will take place after their results are declared. The CHSE has already clarified that those who appeared the offline examination will have to forego the alternative assessment marks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp