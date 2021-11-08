STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita’s parents forced to change their stand, alleges Sundargarh MP Jual Oram

Published: 08th November 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after murdered lady teacher Mamita’s parents issued a video message appealing against politicisation of their daughter’s case, senior BJP leader and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Sunday alleged that they have been pressurised by BJD to change their stand ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kalahandi on Monday.

The former Union Minister said Mamita’s parents have been demanding action against Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and a CBI probe into their daughter’s murder. The sudden change of their stand reposing full faith on the Chief Minister implies there is more to this than meets the eyes. Oram said Mamita’s family is under pressure not to speak against Mishra anymore. “The BJP will continue its protest till Mishra is dismissed,” he warned.

Addressing mediapersons here, Oram even expressed doubts that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was aware of the gruesome murder of the lady teacher. “Earlier the Chief Minister used to dismiss ministers if he suspected them of indulging in corrupt practices but things have changed now. Now he is not even taking action against ministers accused of being involved in murder cases,” he said, questioning the silence of Naveen in the case. 

Women leaders of the saffron party have strongly responded to Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu and BJD women wing president Snehangini Churia who have been circulating the video message of Mamita’s father on social media.

BJP MP from Bolangir Sangeeta Singhdeo slammed Sahu for not visiting the Meher family despite hailing from the same district. “How concerned is the Chief Minister for the Meher family is evident from his stoic silence,” Singhdeo tweeted. Responding to a tweet by Churia, BJP MLA Kusum Tete said the people of the State will repose their faith on the Chief Minister the moment he drops Mishra from his council of ministers. 

Echoing similar views, senior Congress leader and MLA Suresh Kumar Routray said the family members of the lady teacher have changed their stand after being coerced by the BJD government.

Naveen Patnaik Odisha Teacher Murder Mamita Murder Case BJD
Comments

