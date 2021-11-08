Odisha MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati dares MP Pradeep Majhi to relinquish pension

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Sunday asked former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi to stop availing pension benefits from the government after quitting the party. “Majhi had won the MP seat from a Congress ticket. As he is no more a member of our party, he should stop availing pension on moral grounds. Instead, he should donate the pension amount among orphans or for religious purpose,” said the Jeypore legislator.

The Congress leader further claimed that Majhi’s exit will have little impact on the party in southern Odisha. “It was because of Congress Majhi won from Nabarangpur Parliamentary seat, otherwise he was a nobody,” Bahinipati added. Majhi had joined the ruling BJD with his supporters in Nabarangpur on Saturday.

Remarkably, Congress has organised three major party meetings in Nabarangpur in the last two weeks amid speculations of Majhi quitting the grand old party. Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar also visited Nabarangpur to attend a party meeting and take stock of the situation four days back.