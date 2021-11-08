STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati dares MP Pradeep Majhi to relinquish pension

The Congress leader further claimed that Majhi’s exit will have little impact on the party in southern Odisha.

Published: 08th November 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Sunday asked former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi to stop availing pension benefits from the government after quitting the party. “Majhi had won the MP seat from a Congress ticket. As he is no more a member of our party, he should stop availing pension on moral grounds. Instead, he should donate the pension amount among orphans or for religious purpose,” said the Jeypore legislator. 

The Congress leader further claimed that Majhi’s exit will have little impact on the party in southern Odisha. “It was because of Congress Majhi won from Nabarangpur Parliamentary seat, otherwise he was a nobody,” Bahinipati added. Majhi had joined the ruling BJD with his supporters in Nabarangpur on Saturday. 

Remarkably, Congress has organised three major party meetings in Nabarangpur in the last two weeks amid speculations of Majhi quitting the grand old party. Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar also visited Nabarangpur to attend a party meeting and take stock of the situation four days back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Pradeep Majhi Tara Prasad Bahinipati Congress Odisha Congress
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp