Andhra Pradesh, Odisha CMs agree to resolve contentious issues

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to work closely on resolving various inter-state issues, including tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

Chief Ministers of the two states, Naveen Patnaik and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy issued a joint statement to this effect at the end of their two-hour-long meeting in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Ministers discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy, and left-wing extremism.

Terming the meeting as "very cordial and fruitful", the Chief Ministers said they decided to work closely on resolving the contentious Kotia border villages issue, construction of Neradi barrage on river Vamsadhara, Janjhavati reservoir, the release of water from Bahuda river, the Polavaram multipurpose project and issuing of mutual no-objection certificate for Balimela and Upper Sileru power projects.

The Chief Ministers decided that the Chief Secretaries will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on the outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of the two states, the joint statement said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister arrived in Bhubaneswar in late afternoon and held a meeting with his Odisha counterpart at the Lok Seva Bhavan here in the evening.

"Had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly on water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism," Patnaik tweeted.

He also posted pictures of the two greeting each other with flowers.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief minister wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I hope these talks will yield good results soon."

The Chief Ministers said the states not only share borders, but also a long and glorious history, and heritage.

The two states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in the BR Ambedkar University in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and Berhampur University in Odisha respectively. Appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts, supply of books, and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood, the joint statement said.

At times of need, the two neighbouring states have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past, it said.

The two states resolved to "continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and, in the true spirit of federalism, discuss issues."

There have been several flare-ups in recent months over the ownership of 21 of the 28 villages under Kotia panchayat, which is claimed by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Another major issue is the construction of the Neradi barrage on the Vamsadhara river.

The Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal had recently permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with the construction of the Neradi barrage which is expected to submerge over 106 acres of land in the Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha.

The submergence to be caused by the Polavaram multipurpose project is also another issue.

The matter concerning the height of the proposed dam and alleged change done to the construction of the reservoir without the consent of the Odisha government is sub-judice.