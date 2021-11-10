STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ashwini Hospital asked to refund money to BSKY beneficiary

A petition filed by Chatterjee stated that Ashwini Hospital admitted him for treatment only after he deposited Rs 30,000 as advance despite the fact that he is a BSKY beneficiary.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Ashwini Hospital to refund the money it had received from a Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiary for treatment of kidney ailment. The patient Malaya Kumar Chatterjee (65) of Konark in Puri district, a BSKY card holder, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. He has since been on ventilator support at an ICU and requires dialysis. 

A petition filed by Chatterjee on Monday stated that the hospital admitted him for treatment only after he deposited Rs 30,000 as advance despite the fact that he is a BSKY beneficiary. A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra directed Ashwini Hospital to refund the Rs 30,000 to the patient on or before November 12 and the balance amount which was paid by the patient within a week as per the scheme. The bench issued notice to the parties concerned and directed the hospital to continue Chatterjee’s treatment. Advocate S Sourav argued the case for the petitioner. 

When the matter was taken up for hearing on Tuesday, Ashwini Hospital’s counsel submitted that the benefits of the BSKY could not be extended to the patient till the card was approved by the State government for his treatment under the scheme. In the interim the patient was asked to pay for it.

The bench also directed State counsel DK Mohanty to ensure that the patient’s case gets the approval under BSKY. Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is a scheme of the Government of Odisha, which aims to provide universal health coverage, with special emphasis on the health protection of economically vulnerable families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Ashwini Hospital Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp