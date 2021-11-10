Ashwini Hospital asked to refund money to BSKY beneficiary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Ashwini Hospital to refund the money it had received from a Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiary for treatment of kidney ailment. The patient Malaya Kumar Chatterjee (65) of Konark in Puri district, a BSKY card holder, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. He has since been on ventilator support at an ICU and requires dialysis.

A petition filed by Chatterjee on Monday stated that the hospital admitted him for treatment only after he deposited Rs 30,000 as advance despite the fact that he is a BSKY beneficiary. A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra directed Ashwini Hospital to refund the Rs 30,000 to the patient on or before November 12 and the balance amount which was paid by the patient within a week as per the scheme. The bench issued notice to the parties concerned and directed the hospital to continue Chatterjee’s treatment. Advocate S Sourav argued the case for the petitioner.

When the matter was taken up for hearing on Tuesday, Ashwini Hospital’s counsel submitted that the benefits of the BSKY could not be extended to the patient till the card was approved by the State government for his treatment under the scheme. In the interim the patient was asked to pay for it.

The bench also directed State counsel DK Mohanty to ensure that the patient’s case gets the approval under BSKY. Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is a scheme of the Government of Odisha, which aims to provide universal health coverage, with special emphasis on the health protection of economically vulnerable families.