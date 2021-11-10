STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'BJD’s women safety claim exposed in Mamita Meher murder case': Samir Mohanty

Citing data of National Crime Records Bureau, BJP president Samir Mohanty said Odisha is the number two State in the country in terms of crimes against women and children. 

BJP workers staging protest outside municipality office in Balasore town.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BALASORE:  Launching a scathing attack on the State government over Mamita Meher murder case, BJP president Samir Mohanty on Tuesday said women and children are not safe in Odisha under the BJD rule.

Addressing mediapersons at Jharsuguda, the Odisha BJP chief alleged inaction of the BJD government in Mamita murder case in which Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra is involved, exposes the ruling party’s false claims on women safety. Citing data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the BJP leader said Odisha is the number two State in the country in terms of crimes against women and children. 

Targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mohanty said, “His (Naveen) government makes tall claims about women empowerment. But when it comes to acting against his own Minister involved in a high profile murder case, he is misusing all powers to prove Mishra innocent. People of Odisha are aware of the Minister’s role in the murder case. In the coming days, people would give the BJD government a befitting reply,” he added.

Among others, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, former BJP State president Basanta Panda, ex-minister Manmohan Samal and the party’s district chief Mangal Sahoo were present. Meanwhile in Balasore town, local BJP workers gheraoed the municipality office demanding justice for murdered lady teacher Mamita and immediate removal of Mishra for his alleged links in the case. The agitators also demanded ouster of Law Minister Pratap Jena for ‘shielding’ Mishra. 

BJP workers burnt effigies of the CM,  Mishra and Jena. The agitators alleged that despite Mishra having links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu, the State government is not taking any action against him.  The protest continued for around two hours. Balasore town BJP president Chittaranjan Panda and district general secretary Parshuram Parida were present among others.

