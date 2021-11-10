Land oustees stage rail roko in Odisha demanding permanent jobs

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Transport of aluminium and coal to Nalco power and smelter plant was affected on Tuesday as hundreds of land oustees staged rail roko at Gotamara and Gobara villages demanding permanent jobs in the aluminium company.

The economic blockade paralysed rail traffic for around three hours. The agitators alleged that despite losing land years back, they are yet to get permanent jobs.

“Educated youths of the affected families were sent to avail ITI training sponsored by Nalco. However, they have been denied permanent jobs at Nalco and are engaged as contractual employees,” they said.

A senior Nalco official said the company provided ITI training to around 400 youths after the affected families signed an undertaking stating that they would not demand permanent jobs in Nalco.

But now, they are violating the agreement. They can apply for permanent posts when there are vacancies in the plant, he added. The rail roko was called off after the agitators held discussion with Nalco executive director Ambika Prasad Panda.

