Odisha: Son of ASI loots bank with dad’s pistol, nabbed after encounter

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Jaidev Naik, the son of ASI posted in the nearby Sadar police station.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:49 AM

Gun Firing

On seeing the cops, the accused caught hold of a motorcyclist and forced him at gunpoint to let him ride pillion on his two-wheeler. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The son of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police looted a bank in Sundargarh town using his father’s service pistol before police nabbed him after an encounter on Tuesday. 

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Jaidev Naik, the son of ASI posted in the nearby Sadar police station. Sundargarh Town IIC Suryakanti Dash said Naik sustained gunshot injury in the thigh during the encounter and has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla. 

The IIC informed that on Tuesday afternoon, the accused youth entered the Sundargarh town branch of Axis Bank and terrorised the employees at gunpoint. He looted around Rs 15 lakh and tried to flee. However, a police team was waiting for him outside the bank. On seeing the cops, the accused caught hold of a motorcyclist and forced him at gunpoint to let him ride pillion on his two-wheeler.

After travelling on the bike for some distance, Naik got down at an isolated place and fled towards a lane in Sankara area of the town. On finding that he was being chased by police, the accused fired one round at the cops. In retaliation, police fired two rounds and one bullet hit him in the thigh. 

Dash said the injured accused was first rushed to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. The bank authorities are verifying the exact amount of cash looted by the accused. 
Investigation is underway to ascertain how the accused got hold his father’s pistol, the IIC added.

