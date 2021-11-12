Fake employment firm busted in Odisha, three held

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Bhawanipatna police on Thursday busted a fake employment firm and arrested three persons for making false promises to provide jobs to unemployed youth.

The matter came to light when a youth from Bhadrak lodged a complaint alleging that the company had duped him of Rs 20,000 on the pretext of giving him a job in a firm in Kalahandi.

“When I was asked to get more candidates, I found it fishy and decided to report the matter to the police,” said the youth.

Basing on the complaint, police have detained three persons and raided three hostels which allegedly housed prospective candidates.

Around 25 persons who were residing in the hostel are being interrogated in this connection and manhunt has been launched for the others who fled the scene.

On October 4, Bhawanipatna town police had arrested six persons for cheating youths on the pretext of providing them jobs and rescued 50 youths from a hostel.