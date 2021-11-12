STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cops after 'Public Sandha' as video goes viral on social media

The videos have reportedly been filmed at three places on the Mahanadi riverbed and Taladanda canal area within Malgodown police limits. 

Published: 12th November 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Video grabs of the youths in Cuttack.

Video grabs of the youths in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After the State capital, videos of youths brandishing weapons in Cuttack has gone viral on social media posing a fresh challenge for the Commissionerate Police. In the short videos uploaded on Instagram under the title ‘Public Sandha’, the youths can be seen brandishing gun and sword while hurling abuses and threats at public places in the city. The videos have reportedly been filmed at three places on the Mahanadi riverbed and Taladanda canal area within Malgodown police limits. 

After scanning the video and its link on Instagram, Malgodown police identified six youths involved in filming of the video and rounded them up along with their families and acquaintances on Thursday.“We have detained six persons including a girl aged between 18 and 22 years from Jobra. All of them are being interrogated and their antecedents verified,” said Malgodown IIC Smruti Ranjan Nayak, adding while a fake gun was used in the video, the sword wielded by one of the youths is real. 

Even as the youths’ criminal antecedents are yet to be established, preliminary investigation reveals that they had made the video to garner more likes, comments and shares on Instagram. The plastic gun and the sword have been seized and investigation is on to ascertain whether someone else had masterminded the act. 

The girl who had shot the videos said she did it for fun and did not know it would go viral on social media putting her and others in trouble. “I helped them in making the video on Diwali. I had come in contact with them a few weeks back and have no other personal connection with them,” the girl told the media while regretting her decision to post it on social media. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Sandha
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp