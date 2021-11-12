Odisha government asks police to ensure there is no 'bandh' in districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to implement the High Court order disallowing the six-hour bandh called by the Congress. Official sources said that district administrations and police have been asked to ensure that there is no bandh at the district-level. As the High Court has disallowed the bandh, there is no question of closing down schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

However, confusion prevails on whether buses, trucks and other vehicles will ply on the roads. Secretary of the Bus Owners Association Debasis Nayak told The New Indian Express that buses will operate after taking the situation in the morning into consideration. “We are not in favour of the bandh. But we will decide to run buses if there is adequate security,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a letter to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and special secretaries, Special Secretary in the Home department Santosh Bala said it is apprehended that the agitators may close down business establishments, marketplaces, Central and State government offices, petrol pumps, banks/financial institutions and courts. Vehicular and railway traffic is likely to be affected, she said and added that to facilitate smooth entry, the officers and employees have been advised to reach the government offices by 9.30 am.

As a precautionary measure, the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am and the passage will be regulated through the rear gate. The connecting gate between the Red Building and Main Lok Seva Bhawan building will remain open. Security checks of identity cards and passes of the employees and visitors will be intensified. Vehicles without car passes will not be allowed entry, she added.As many as 35 platoons of police force will be deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to maintain law and order.