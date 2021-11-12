Odisha to receive rainfall for next five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said Odisha will receive rainfall for the next five days. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, and at one or two places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday.

Similar weather condition is expected to prevail at a few places in seven southern districts and at one or two places in 11 districts including Khurda, Puri and Cuttack on Saturday. “Rainfall will occur at a few places in Odisha till November 16 under the influence of strong easterly wave conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The regional Met office on Thursday also informed that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in subsequent 48 hours. Whether the system will have any impact on Odisha can be ascertained after it is formed, said Das.