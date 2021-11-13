Chill, rains and more winter woes for Odisha  

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This winter has begun as a season of uneasiness. While Covid continues to be a threat and the seasonal flu an unending cause of misery, the truant weather has only added to the woes of people across the State. Even as the chill was settling in, unseasonal rains induced by a trough over Bay of Bengal have lashed various parts of Odisha. Moreover, a stronger system in the Bay is being forecast during the weekend.

The trough extending from Tamil Nadu till north coastal Odisha across Andhra Pradesh triggered heavy rains in some parts of the State. On Friday, Puri recorded one of its highest showers on the day. At 99 mm in 12 hours, it was the second highest in last 10 years between 2011 and 2021.

Puri’s all time record this month was reported on November 16, 1915 when it received 242.8 mm rainfall. The town had recorded 130.6 mm rainfall on November 3, 2012. The seaside town is likely to receive more showers at night, said scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. The regional Met office has also forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur in southern districts and north coastal Odisha during the period.

Meanwhile, a fresh low pressure area is expected to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by Saturday. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15. Some models even predict it to upgrade into a cyclonic storm. Under influence of the system, few places in Odisha are likely to experience fresh spells of showers.

The rains, however, have dipped the day temperature while raising the mercury in the nights. The untimely showers have also come as a threat to the ongoing paddy harvesting process in Odisha. Farmers might also be forced to suspend all activities due to the inclement weather. Vegetable crops may also suffer damage due to the showers. There is a possibility the rainwater might submerge standing and harvested crops in some low lying areas of the State.