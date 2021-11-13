Heavy rains drown crop hopes of Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unseasonal rains since the last two days have drowned the hopes of Kendrapara farmers of harvesting a bumper autumn (biali) paddy crop. The low pressure-induced rains have damaged crops in vast tracts of agriculture field in many parts of the district. Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages of Aul, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks.

Paresh Sahoo (54), a farmer of Aul, said paddy crops are in the harvesting stage and the next two weeks are crucial. Now, farmers are worried that the paddy quality will deteriorate with the soaking of crops. “The recent rains have dealt a severe blow to many farmers by washing away standing paddy crops. A large number of farmers fear more losses if the rainwater is not drained out from their lands soon,” he added.

Bharat Behera, a farmer of Rajkanika, said his ripe paddy crops were damaged in the rain. “Apart from the crop loss, I am now wondering how to pay the bank loan which I availed for paddy cultivation,” he added.

Sources said in October, paddy saplings in vast stretches of farmland in Kendrapara were destroyed due to the six-day torrential rain. The recent untimely rain has come as a bolt from the blue for farmers who are now staring at financial ruins. Apart from paddy, seasonal vegetable crops have also suffered damage due to the bad weather.

Local farmer leader Bijay Parida said the district administration should carry out a survey to assess crop damage by the rains and provide appropriate compensation to the affected farmers. A district agriculture official said farmers have raised autumn paddy crops over 12,350 hectare in Kendrapara this year. A large number of farmers will harvest their crops in December. The farmers who have lost their crops will get aid from the Agriculture department, he added.

Crop cutting exercise disrupted in Koraput

The low pressure-induced rains since Thursday have disrupted normal life in several areas of Koraput district. Farmers are the worst hit of the inclement weather as harvesting of paddy for kharif season has been affected. Sources said paddy crops over around 10,000 hectare of agriculture fields are in harvesting stage. Accordingly, farmers had started crop cutting in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda areas 15 days back anticipating nice weather. However, the untimely rain has brought the exercise to a grinding halt. Besides, standing and harvested crops have been damaged in the rains in Jeypore and Kundra. In the last 24 hours, an average of 20 mm rainfall has been recorded in Koraput.