Naveen Patnaik's meet with Andhra Chief Minister an eyewash: Odisha MP Saptagiri Ulaka

On Kotia row, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka said the Odisha government is showing a callous attitude towards a serious matter which is why it is lingering for years now.

Published: 13th November 2021

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for being ‘ill-prepared’ for the meeting with his AP counterpart over contentious issues of Kotia. Speaking to this paper, Ulaka said Naveen should disclose details of the dialogue that took place between him and AP Chief Minister YSR Jagan Reddy on November 9. “Along with Kotia, issues related to Neradi barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir and Polavaram project also need immediate attention and the public should be aware of Naveen’s stand on the same,” he said. 

On Kotia row, Ulaka said the State government is showing a callous attitude towards a serious matter which is why it is lingering for years now. He further emphasised that the neighbouring State was  violating the  Supreme Court orders by infiltrating into Kotia and not maintaining status quo.

“I will take up this matter in the next session of the Parliament but the CM should have apprised the AP CM of such activities and come up with a solution for the same in the meeting,” the MP added.  
Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati also condemned the act of Salur MLA Rajan Dora for luring the people of Kotia through monetary incentives and welfare schemes. 
 

