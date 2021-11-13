STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No delimitation of wards under Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Of the total 59 wards, 50 per cent seats will be reserved. Twelve seats will be reserved for other backward classes, one for SC, seven seats for ST, 19 for women and 20 for general category. 

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: There will be no delimitation of wards under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The civic body will only opt for reservation of seats for the forthcoming urban elections. This was decided at a council meeting held on Friday to discuss delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for the urban local body (ULB) poll. 

CMC Administrator Anil Samal said, “The delimitation of 59 wards was done in 2013 and will remain in force for the ensuing civic body poll. The civic body would go for reservation of seats only.” Of the total 59 wards, 50 per cent seats will be reserved. Twelve seats will be reserved for other backward classes, one for SC, seven seats for ST, 19 for women and 20 for general category. 

“The process of reservation of seats is going on. It will be finalised as per guidelines and the proposal for final reservation will be submitted to government by November 15,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

The process of reservation of seats is being carried out as per 2011 census in pursuance of the provisions laid down under section 60, 6 and 7 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 and Rule-3 and 4 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation (division of city into wards, reservation of seats and conduct of election) Rules, 2003, Das said.

