STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa Court awards Rs 5 lakh aid for rape survivor

The trial was taken up on the basis of the FIR lodged with Mahila police by coordinator of Childline Narayan Shukla in  November, 2014.

Published: 13th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

The girl who lived at Cuttack railway station, was less than 12 years old when the incident took place. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court, Cuttack on Friday sentenced one Ajay Samal to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl seven years back. The Court also awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the girl and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on 57-year-old Samal. Presiding Judge Subas Behari awarded the compensation after studying all the facts and circumstances of the case and considering that the girl is an orphan. 

The trial was taken up on the basis of the FIR lodged with Mahila police by coordinator of Childline Narayan Shukla in  November, 2014. The girl who lived at Cuttack railway station, was less than 12 years old when the incident took place. Samal has been in judicial custody since his arrest. The pre-conviction detention period undergone as prisoner under trial be set off against the substantive sentence, the judge specified.The court directed the Secretary DLSA, Cuttack for compliance of the order related to compensation to the girl. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in India Crimes Against Women POCSO
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp