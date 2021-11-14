STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamita Meher murder: Main accused Gobinda’s name missing from case diary, claims BJP

Bijoy Mohapatra said all attempts are being made to derail the investigation ostensibly to absolve Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from the crime.

Published: 14th November 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra on Saturday claimed that the name of main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case Gobinda Sahu is missing from the case diary.

Lambasting the State government for the slow progress in the police investigation, Mohapatra said all attempts are being made to derail the investigation ostensibly to absolve Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from the crime.

“The police are taking all possible steps to weaken the case against the prime accused, Gobinda Sahu as evident from the case diary,” he said. Even as the FIR was registered on October 13, the police took three days to file the case diary in Bangomunda SDJM court on October 16 and this was deliberate to weaken the case against Sahu, he said.

Claiming that the police was fully aware of a sex racket operating in the educational institution at Mahaling, Mohapatra said, “the case diary clearly mentions that a sex racket was in operation at the college hostel but the name of Gobinda Sahu was omitted under pressure.”

Mohapatra had earlier alleged about Mishra’s mediation between Gobinda and Mamita at his Raipur residence days before the murder of the lady teacher.

He further said that the prime accused had telephonic conversation with the Minister before his dramatic escape from the Titilagarh police barracks under mysterious circumstances. 

