Normal train services Under East Coast jurisdiction to be restored in couple of days

As per the decision, around 76 mail/express and holiday special trains and 14 passenger trains originating and terminating in ECoR jurisdiction will be restored in the next couple of days.

Published: 14th November 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational images (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  A day after the Ministry of Railways decided to regularise the mail/express/passenger and holiday special train services with immediate effect, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday notified to restore all trains under its jurisdiction.

As per the decision, around 76 mail/express and holiday special trains and 14 passenger trains originating and terminating in ECoR jurisdiction will be restored in the next couple of days and Covid-19 restrictions, which were imposed during the pandemic, will continue. 

It has now been decided to include the trains in the working time table of 2021. Train services will now be operated with regular numbers and fares as applicable for the classes of travel and type of train.

“The first digit of the trains will now not be zero as was in the case of special trains. Trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal as was in pre-Covid times,” said a railway spokesperson.

Second class (general coaches and passenger portion of SLR) will continue to be booked as reserved in long distance mail express trains except any relaxation permitted in special case, he added.

