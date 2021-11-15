STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Manikpatna, Andhra Pradesh eyes Odisha's Gudikhudi

Gudikhudi is already in the middle of a border dispute with Ganjam.

The cement platform built by AP administration in Gudikhudi | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  In fresh attempts at forcible intrusion into Gajapati district, AP officials have been making frequent visits to the bordering village of Gudikhudi and putting up calendars showcasing lucrative government schemes on the walls of houses.

Carrying the picture of AP Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, the calendars list out 28 schemes besides helpline numbers for police, ambulance, fire brigade, agriculture-related and general issues. This came after an anganwadi centre established by AP at Manikpatna village under Gangabada panchayat in September, ran into troubled waters and was sealed by the district administration.

Later, AP Minister S Apala Raju along with party workers and officials forcibly reopened the centre, sparking tension in the area. Raju allegedly warned of action as Gajapati ADM Sangram Panda and other officials tried to reason that the centre was constructed illegally. Aggrieved locals of Gajapati sought CM Naveen Patnaik’s intervention in the matter.

Gudikhudi is already in the middle of a border dispute with Ganjam. While Gajapati administration named the village Gudikhudi and set up an anganwadi centre, Ganjam officials named it Gudikhola and provided pucca houses under Indira Awas Yojana to beneficiaries.  Taking advantage of the situation is the neighbouring State that has included families from the village in its social schemes besides digging a well and constructing two cement platforms for the villagers. 

