Orissa High Court Chief Justice Muralidhar exhorts students to work for poor

The Chief Justice encouraged school students to aspire for becoming lawyers and judges. 

Published: 15th November 2021 07:24 AM

Odisha High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Sunday, November 14, 2021, called upon school students to orient themselves towards becoming instruments of dispensation of justice for the poor and downtrodden.  

Interacting with students on Children’s Day at the Odisha Judicial Academy here, the Chief Justice encouraged them to aspire for becoming lawyers and judges. He underlined the nobility of the legal profession and the contribution of legal fraternity as a whole in nation building. He also stressed the ability of the judiciary to recognise between injustice and constitutional values. 

Chief Justice S Muralidhar | Express

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the High Court opened its premises for the first time to 25 students of Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School. The students along with their teachers were taken around the premises by three lawyers - Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Pami Rath and Swaswat Acharya. 

The trio answered the queries of the students about the functioning of lawyers and judges and the justice delivery system. The students were shown around the courts and chambers of the Chief Justice and other judges in the heritage and new building. They were also taken around the Aain Seva Bhawan which houses the State Legal Services Authority and explained about the Alternative Dispute Redressal System.

