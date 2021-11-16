Birsa Munda's contribution to freedom fight immense: Tribal Affairs department official

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The indomitable courage of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda is a source of motivation for all, said Joint Secretary of Ministry of Tribal Affairs Dr Navaljit Kapoor.

Addressing a national webinar virtually on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, organised by ST and SC Development department and Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday, Kapoor said Munda had spearheaded an Indian tribal millenarian movement across the tribal belt in modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand and fought fiercely for the rights of tribal people.

"Birsa Munda fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded movement against British oppression giving a call of revolution," he said.

Kapoor further said that in the historic struggle for India’s Independence, distinguished tribal leaders of Odisha like Laxman Naik of Koraput, Ratan Naik of Keonjhar, Dora Bisoyee and Chakra Bisoyee of Ghumsar and many others have etched their names in the annals of history for their contribution to Indian society, politics and culture.

Professor Emeritus and former HoD of department of Anthropology, University of Allahabad, Prof Vijay S Sahay gave the keynote address on 'The making of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Cult: Journey of a Tribal Hero from Agrarian Movement to War of Independence'.

Prof Sahay spoke on the journey of transformation of Birsa Munda, from a young tribal hero to being revered as 'Bhagwan' by his community due to his great valour, courage and contributions to the upliftment of the tribals.

"Due to his immense contribution to India’s struggle for Independence, he is associated with names like 'Dharti Abba' or Father of the Earth. He was such a charismatic mass tribal leader accepted by all cross sections of tribal communities that he was ascribed the status of God by the masses," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said that tribal communities have not only enriched the country’s cultural heritage through their exquisite art and craft but also played a leading role in protection and conservation of the environment through their traditional practices.

"There are many tribal rebellions (about 85) which have taken place against the Britishers to get Independence and many tribals were martyred in the process," he said, while congratulating the SCSTRTI to have organised the webinar to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary of the ST and SC Development department Ranjana Chopra and Director of SCSTRTI Akhila Bihari Ota said the tribal leader's spirit of activism is remembered as a strong mark of protest against British rule in India.

"Birsa Munda fought for the rights of tribal people and to protect their land, water and forest, the elements that are deep-rooted and hold significance to tribal traditions," Chopra said.

The webinar was attended by academics, researchers from all over the country, representatives of the Institute for Tribal Development and Excellence, senior officials from the Government of India and the Department of Tribal Development of various states.

The week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration by ST & SC Development department, will continue till November 22.