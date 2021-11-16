Odisha citizens can expect more rains in next four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Odisha is expected to experience more rains in the next four days.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in southern and north coastal districts, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday. Similar weather condition is expected to prevail at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur district recorded highest 70 mm rainfall. Dense fog occurred at one place in Balangir district, and shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Kalahandi and Malkangiri districts on Monday morning.

"Few places in Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity till November 19 under the influence of the easterly wave and moisture availability. Fog is also expected to occur in a few places in the next two days due to light winds and moisture," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well-marked over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move nearly westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast on November 18.

"Possibility of further intensification of the system appears to be less mainly because another low pressure area is expected to form over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in next 24 hours," said Das.