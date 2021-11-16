STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Police arrest 3,488 fugitives in 10 days

The police launched a special warrant drive between November 5 and November 14, during which the non-bailable warrants were executed.

Published: 16th November 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Police in a special drive has arrested 3,488 fugitives in 10-days, official sources said on Tuesday.

The police launched a special warrant drive between November 5 and November 14, during which the non-bailable warrants were executed.

This includes 2,392 warrants/arrests in GR cases, 400 warrants/arrests in sessions trial cases and 696 warrants/arrests in other cases.

Maximum 592 warrants were executed by arrests in Balasore district followed by 551 in Ganjam district and 516 in Khurda district. DGP Abhay said the performances of these SPs were appreciated by issue of commendation letter. During this warrant drive 2,648 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were otherwise disposed of, he said.

"Odisha Police committed to catch all fugitives evading the process of law and produced them before court," the DGP told reporters, adding that the state police had launched a special drive for the execution of non-bailable warrants.

Many persons who are accused, suspects and are facing trials, skip it or jump the bail duration. Among them, many fail to appear at court during the hearing of cases. Under such circumstances, the court issues non-bailable warrants against such people, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp