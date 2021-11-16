Odisha teacher murder: Opposition against minister Dibya Shankar Mishra's entry into Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik silent on demand of the Opposition political parties for the dismissal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over the Mamita Meher murder case, the Congress and BJP on Monday announced that he will not be allowed to enter the Assembly during the winter session that starts from December 1.

Senior Congress legislator Santosh Singh Saluja told mediapersons here that the Congress will urge Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik not to allow the Minister against whom grave allegations of murder and sex scandal are being levelled.

Stating that Mamita's parents had made direct allegations against the Minister, Saluja said that if such a person entered the Assembly, it will destroy the dignity of the house.

Supporting the stand, Congress MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray said that the Minister should not attend the House voluntarily till the investigations are over. "If he comes, we will oppose him," he added. BJP legislator Kusum Tete also said that the party MLAs will oppose Mishra's entry the house as serious allegations have been made against him.

However, BJD MLA Aswini Patra said that unless allegations against the Minister are established, no one has the right to disallow an elected representative into the Assembly in a democratic set up. "If there is an actual involvement of the Minister, inquiry will find it out and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will take the call as Home department belongs to him," he added.