Bad weather adds to fishing ban pain of fishermen

KENDRAPARA: Inclement weather since the last four days has put a large number of marine fishermen out of work in the peak fishing season. Hundreds of trawlers and boats can be seen anchored in the fishing harbours of the district with the Met department warning against venturing into the sea.

The bad weather has come as a blow to thousands of fishermen who are already reeling under the seven-month long fishing ban from November 1 within 20 km from the coast in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary for breeding of Olive Ridley turtles.

President of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union Prasanna Behera said around 30,000 fishermen of the district are staring at an uncertain future since November 1. Adding to the fishing ban misery, the continuous formation of low pressures in the sea has already sealed the fate of many fishermen, he claimed.

Sources said a large fleet of fishing boats has been anchored at the harbours in Kharinashi, Jamboo, Batighar, Tantiapal, Talachua and other areas of the district as weather conditions remain adverse. An official of the Fisheries Department said the authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during bad weather. The department will take action against fishermen who venture into the sea ignoring adverse weather warnings,” he added.

