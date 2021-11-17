Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 135 more transformed schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that a competitive attitude is required for excellence in studies and the school transformation programme launched by the State government has been able to create an atmosphere to bring this out in students.

On the fourth day of the school transformation programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated 130 reconstructed schools of five districts, 7 each in Nuapada and Rayagada, 83 in Ganjam, 25 in Sambalpur and 8 in Nayagarh. With today’s addition, the number of transformed schools has increased to 531.

Stating that he wants students of the State to excel in every sphere be it music, sports or studies, the Chief Minister said that students should take interest in the ever-expanding field of technology. He advised the students to dream big and be confident of facing every challenge in life. The aim of the school transformation programme is to inculcate such qualities in students, he added.

The Chief Minister said that school is the identity of a person next to the country and family. He hoped that students will bring glory to the schools by excelling in their studies. Naveen interacted with four students on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chairperson of Mo School Initiative Susmita Bagchi, secretaries of different departments and senior officials attended the function coordinated by 5T secretary VK Pandian.​