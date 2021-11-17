STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 135 more transformed schools

The Chief Minister said that school is the identity of a person next to the country and family. He hoped that students will bring glory to the schools by excelling in their studies.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that a competitive attitude is required for excellence in studies and the school transformation programme launched by the State government has been able to create an atmosphere to bring this out in students.

On the fourth day of the school transformation programme, the Chief Minister inaugurated 130 reconstructed schools of five districts, 7 each in Nuapada and Rayagada, 83 in Ganjam, 25 in Sambalpur and 8 in Nayagarh. With today’s addition, the number of transformed schools has increased to 531.

Stating that he wants students of the State to excel in every sphere be it music, sports or studies, the Chief Minister said that students should take interest in the ever-expanding field of technology. He advised the students to dream big and be confident of facing every challenge in life. The aim of the school transformation programme is to inculcate such qualities in students, he added.

The Chief Minister said that school is the identity of a person next to the country and family. He hoped that students will bring glory to the schools by excelling in their studies. Naveen interacted with four students on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chairperson of Mo School Initiative Susmita Bagchi, secretaries of different departments and senior officials attended the function coordinated by 5T secretary VK Pandian.​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha School transformation programme Odisha schools
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp