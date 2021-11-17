Servitors demand action against scribe for entering temple

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Servitors of Haribaldev Jew temple in Baripada on Tuesday demanded arrest of a scribe for entering the shrine allegedly without disclosing identity.

This came a day after Nurul Islam, a television journalist of Sungadia within Baripada town police limits, entered the temple premises and interviewed people on the occasion of the first day of ‘Panchuka’, the last five days of Kartika month. The servitors said neither did the scribe reveal his identity nor were they aware about his religion. After the matter came to fore, ‘Maha Snana’ of the deities and other rituals were carried out for purification of the temple.

In a written complaint to Collector Vineet Bharadwaj, SP Rishikesh D Khilari and IIC Baripada town police Birendra Senapati, servitors expressed their resentment and demanded immediate arrest of the scribe.