STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SHGs to assist Gram Panchayats in arresting migration

Priority will be the creation of land-based irrigation providing individual assets/community assets to give direct benefit to the targeted small landholders migrating to other states.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

The sharp rise in urban unemployment shows the phenomenon of reverse migration of workers going back home to the villages from cities has again become pronounced.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government has decided to rope in women SHGs for proper implementation of MGNREGS to arrest distress migration in 477 panchayats under 20 blocks of four western Odisha districts. A framework has been prepared to create a support structure for facilitating the local administration in the implementation of rural job scheme in the migration-prone areas where the panchayat federation and cluster level forum of women SHGs will constitute the key stakeholders. 

While the experts engaged under the cluster facilitation programme will be assigned the role of livelihood experts in Balangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts, the migration-prone blocks in Bargarh will be divided into clusters with 10 to 15 panchayats for cluster-wise monitoring. 

The monthly person-days target and rate of participation of the job card-holder will be decided by the district administration concerned. Efforts will be made to integrate farm-based livelihoods with all water harvesting structures for maximum utilisation of water resources with the support of line departments and livelihood-promoting organisations. 

Priority will be the creation of land-based irrigation providing individual assets/community assets to give direct benefit to the targeted small landholders migrating to other states besides, development of sustainable livelihood security plan at household-level and creation of household-level asset base for landholders, marginal farmers, and landless families. 

The SHGs will provide one dedicated community mobiliser for each panchayat to mobilise job seekers. One Sahayata Kendra to be managed by four SHG members will operate at block-level, facilitate the work and bridge the communication gap between the community and administration.

Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Ashok K Meena said the members of the panchayat federation, women SHGs and livelihood experts will facilitate planning, implementation and social audit of the MGNREGS programme.

Apart from capacity building at the grassroots level, they will mobilise job cardholders ensuring their participation in MGNREGS work and assist the local administration in arresting distress migration through proper monitoring, he said.

A total of 477 community mobilisers, 41 livelihood experts and 80 Sahayata Kendra operators will be engaged for the purpose. The engaged members of federation and SHGs will be paid out of the MGNREGS administrative contingency parked at the district level. Payment would be made to the account of the SHGs by the 10th of every month for the following month.

Areas to be covered

Balangir district  6 blocks

Bargarh district  4 blocks 

Kalahandi district  5 blocks

Nuapada district  5 blocks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rural migration SHGs gram panchayats Rural livelihoods
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp