Union Minister Tudu faces egg attack from NSUI members

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) showed black flags and hurled eggs at Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu in Naugaon on Tuesday protesting the hike in fuel prices and Padma Shri awardee actress Kangana Ranaut’s remark on the country’s Independence.

The Union Minister was on way to attend a school function in Naugaon when his vehicle was attacked with eggs by a group of local student Congress workers. Local NSUI leader Sunil Matia said the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to check the soaring prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We showed black flags to the Union Minister to lodge our protest against the Centre’s failure,” he said. Matia further said the Centre should immediately withdraw Padma Shri from Kangana as she has disrespected freedom fighters.

In a recent interview, the actress had said India gained freedom in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre and described the country’s Independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’, or alms. Kangana received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on November 8.

President of Naugaon block BJP Niluram Jena condemned the egg hurling incident. He lodged an FIR against Congress leaders with Naugaon police demanding arrest of the culprits. “If the accused are not arrested soon, BJP will stage protest and not allow any Congress leaders enter Naugaon block,” he said. Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ramesh Chandra Singh informed no one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident. Police have registered a case, he added.

Meanwhile, attending a function in Angeswarpara High School as chief guest, Union Minister Tudu distributed prizes to meritorious students. He assured to provide funds for the construction of a hostel and auditorium in the school.

On the day, Tudu held a review meeting with officials of Irrigation, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation and Tribal Development department at the Circuit House here. During a discussion on waterlogging in different coastal villages of the district, the Union Minister said a sluice gate will be erected on Devi river to check the problem.