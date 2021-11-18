STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Carcass of tusker found in Odisha, cause of death unknown

Villagers claimed that the elephant herd fought among themselves and the tusker might have died in the infighting.

Published: 18th November 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The carcass of the tusker found near Panada village

The carcass of the tusker found near Panada village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The carcass of a tusker was recovered from a paddy field near Panada village under Digapahandi forest range in Ganjam district on Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021. The cause of the elephant’s death still remains a mystery as there were no injury marks on the carcass. Besides, there were no electricity poles in a radius of 2 km from the place where the carcass was found.

Sources said a group of villagers who ventured into the fields in the morning, spotted the carcass around 2 km away from Panada and informed forest officials.  Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) A Behera said a team of forest personnel reached the spot and started investigation. The dead elephant is believed to be around five years old and has tusks measuring nearly three inch. Veterinary surgeons performed postmortem of the carcass to ascertain the reason of the tusker’s death.

Behera further informed that a herd of 13 elephants are moving in the area since the last one week and its movement is being constantly monitored by forest personnel. Villagers claimed that the elephant herd fought among themselves and the tusker might have died in the infighting.

On the other hand, the jumbo herd has reportedly damaged paddy crops over two acre of land near Panada village. The ACF said, “A team of forest personnel is following the herd and have traced it near Radhamohanpur. We have reports of the elephants damaging standing crops. The affected farmers will be compensated as per the existing norms.” In 2019, a tusker was killed near Nimakhandipentha under the same forest range due to electrocution.

Tusk seized, one arrested
Balangir: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a person and seized a tusk weighing over 3 kg from his possession. The accused was identified as Ramesh Pradhan of Chuarbandh village within Larambha police limits. Pradhan was nabbed when he was trying to sell the tusk at Kendubhata Chowk in Padampur. In January last, forest officials had found the carcass of an elephant with its tusk missing in Cheliapata forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephants Odisha Elephant death Odisha Ganjam Digapahandi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp