Rain bane for Odisha's harvested paddy crop

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Hopes of many farmers in Sundargarh district have been washed away with the recent untimely rains leaving harvested paddy crops stacked on fields exposed to water. Affected farmers of Kiralaga, Hamirpur and Chhatasargi villages of Subdega block alleged that their wet paddy crops now have either turned black or started germinating after being exposed to sunlight. Their hopes of selling paddy in next few weeks have been dashed, they rued.

Rasbihari Sahu of Jakeikela in Bonai block said he and other farmers suffered crop damage from the unseasonal rains between Saturday and Monday. As paddy crops were ready for harvest and the weather was clear, they resorted to crop cutting only to face the vagary of nature.

Agriculture authorities said field survey to estimate damage to crops due to the untimely rains is underway. Reports from all 17 blocks of the district would be available by Thursday. Reliable sources informed that in Gurundia block, paddy crops over 490 hectare (ha) have been damaged. Similarly, crops over around 80 ha in Koida block have suffered damage.

Bonai Krushak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kisan said a section of farmers in Gurundia, Koida, Lahunipada and Bonai suffered crop loss after harvesting. Separately, agriculture fields in low-lying areas got waterlogged and standing paddy crops in ripening stage were damaged in water.

In Panposh sub-division, around 15-20 per cent harvesting has been completed so far. Many farmers who left their crops in fields, have suffered loss due to the rains. Chief district agriculture officer RC Nayak was not available for comment.

Farmlands remain underwater

Though rains have stopped since the last two days, standing paddy and vegetable crops over thousands of acres of farmland are still underwater in Ganjam. In many areas, submerged crops are rotting as rainwater is yet to recede from fields. In other places, recently harvested paddy crops have been completely destroyed. Adding to the worry of farmers is the prediction of more rainfall by the Met department in next two days. According to the district agriculture office, paddy crops over 8,752 ha of farmland have been affected. While 4,054 ha of farmland are still submerged, harvested crop over 1,079 ha remain under water. District agriculture officer Durjyodhana Oatanga said the assessment of crop loss is underway. The persons entrusted with the task have been asked to complete the assessment within a week.