Redesign government interventions to empower women: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, asked all the departments to re-design government interventions in such a manner that these will lead to economic empowerment of women under Mission Shakti.

Reviewing activities of 20 departments on their progress in provisioning government business to Mission Shakti self-help groups (SHGs), the Chief Minister directed that all government interventions should be redesigned accordingly.

Stating that government sees the engagement of Mission Shakti groups as a part of its commitment towards the economic empowerment of women in Odisha, the Chief Minister said that every service provided by the State government should be seen from this angle. Remuneration paid to the groups be reworked from this perspective, he added.

The Chief Minister appreciated departments of Food and Animal Resources Development, Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Finance and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare for the initiatives taken so far to involve more SHGs.