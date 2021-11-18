Scrub typhus spreads panic in Odisha's Chandahandi 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Yet to overcome the dread of the deadly Covid-19, residents of Chandahandi in Nabarangpur district are now grappling with scrub typhus, an infection that is rapidly spreading in the block. As per doctors, scrub typhus is caused by the bite of a poisonous insect leading to headache, fever and fatigue like symptoms.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 19 out of 31 blood samples collected from Dhodipani village have tested positive. Many people of nearby villages have also developed symptoms of scrub typhus and waiting for their blood test report for confirmation.

Sources said locals are in a state of panic as they are completely ignorant of the infectious disease. Initially, some villagers of Dhodipani developed Malaria-like symptoms. Since locals were unaware of scrub typhus, the infected persons were treated for malaria. However, their condition did not improve and they were admitted to Christian hospital at Bissamcuttack in Rayagada for better treatment. After recovery, they returned to Dhodipani.

As the news spread, a team led by block programming manager) under Chandahandi community health centre (CHC) rushed to Dhodipani to collect more blood samples from villagers with the typical symptoms.

Contacted, medical officer of Chandahandi CHC Dr Sangram Keshari Sahu said more samples have been sent to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) for test. High fever, headache and weakness are some of the symptoms of the disease which is caused due to the bite of a poisonous insect, he informed.

Dr Sukant Sathpathy, a senior doctor of the district, said chances of the disease spreading to other parts of the district cannot be ruled out. The Health department is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread, he informed.

Villagers said there is no previous record of anyone suffering from scrub typhus fever in the area. Local Congress leader Khemraj Bagh claimed that around 45 cases of scrub typhus have ben reported in the last few days. “A team from the DHH should visit Dhodipani and investigate the reason behind the disease spread besides providing proper treatment to the affected villagers,” Bagh said. During the deadly second Covid wave, Chandahandi recorded many positive cases as it shares border with Chhattisgarh which was one of the worst-hit states of the country.