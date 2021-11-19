STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fake doctor arrested

Badambadi police on Thursday arrested a man for availing loans from banks by impersonating as a doctor of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna in Bihar. 

Published: 19th November 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Badambadi police on Thursday arrested a man for availing loans from banks by impersonating as a doctor of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna in Bihar. 

The accused, Sridhar Rout of Paika Sahi in Cuttack Sadar block has availed car loan amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh from Union Bank of India’s Bajrakabati Road branch and Rs 10 lakh from Bank of India, Ranihat branch by submitting fake PAN, Aadhaar number and bank statements. Rout had applied for personal loans from a few other banks. “The Chief Manager of Union Bank of India, Bajrakabati Road branch, Dolamani Behera had filed an FIR in this connection. 

Acting on the complaint, an investigation was conducted and the accused arrested. Several fake documents including a stethoscope were seized from him,” said Badambadi IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp