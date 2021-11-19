Fake doctor arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Thursday arrested a man for availing loans from banks by impersonating as a doctor of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna in Bihar.

The accused, Sridhar Rout of Paika Sahi in Cuttack Sadar block has availed car loan amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh from Union Bank of India’s Bajrakabati Road branch and Rs 10 lakh from Bank of India, Ranihat branch by submitting fake PAN, Aadhaar number and bank statements. Rout had applied for personal loans from a few other banks. “The Chief Manager of Union Bank of India, Bajrakabati Road branch, Dolamani Behera had filed an FIR in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, an investigation was conducted and the accused arrested. Several fake documents including a stethoscope were seized from him,” said Badambadi IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.