Odisha government orders compulsory retirement for ex-Police Housing and Welfare Corporation officer

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive to root out corruption from the system, the State government on Thursday ordered compulsory retirement of Pratap Kumar Samal, former deputy manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC).

Samal was arrested and suspended for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets of Rs 14.88 crore, which is 1,021 per cent of the known sources of his income. The Vigilance had found Rs 1.5 crore bank deposits in the name of Samal and his relatives during subsequent inquiry.

The government had ordered compulsory retirement of eight officers from various departments on November 12. So far, the State government has given compulsory retirement to 133 employees for corruption and inefficiency.