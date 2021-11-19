STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government orders compulsory retirement for ex-Police Housing and Welfare Corporation officer

Samal was arrested and suspended for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets of Rs 14.88 crore, which is 1,021 per cent  of the known sources of his income.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its drive to root out corruption from the system, the State government on Thursday ordered compulsory retirement of Pratap Kumar Samal, former deputy manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC).

Samal was arrested and suspended for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets of Rs 14.88 crore, which is 1,021 per cent  of the known sources of his income. The Vigilance had found Rs 1.5 crore bank deposits in the name of Samal and his relatives during subsequent inquiry. 

The government had ordered compulsory retirement of eight officers from various departments on November 12. So far, the State government has given compulsory retirement to 133 employees for corruption and inefficiency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Kumar Samal Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Odisha government
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp