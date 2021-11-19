Odisha: Two tusks, 42 big cat nails seized by Khariar Forest Division

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown against wildlife smuggling, sleuths from the Sinapali range under Khariar Forest Division seized huge numbers of nails - belonging to big cats - apart from two tusks in back to back operations on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested from Sinapali and from their possession, 42 nails were recovered. They were identified as Manoj Meher and Dhaneswar Meher, both in their 40s and from Sinapali. After their arrest and interrogation, the two accused pointed at another link.

The sleuths proceeded to M Rampur where they conducted a second raid that yielded two elephant tusks. The tusks weigh about 4 kg. Sinapali and M Rampur are about 100 km apart.

Under the guidance of DFO Vivek Kumar, the operation was being planned since last three months after receiving credible intelligence on smuggling of wildlife parts. Not long back, the division had recovered four leopard skins and kept its surveillance strong.

The nails could belong either to tiger or leopard and samples will be sent for verification. Sinapali range officer Bimal Topno said, the duo from whom tusks were seized is being questioned.

"We are expecting more information to trace the trading links," he said. Due to its proximity to Chhattisgarh, Nuapada sees movement of large cats which also brings in the poachers on their trail.