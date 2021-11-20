STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers welcome move but vow to continue MSP fight

The withdrawal of the laws is a triumph for farmers but the PM should also act on giving legal guarantee to MSP in the Parliament, farmer leaders said.

Published: 20th November 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Welcoming the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws on Friday, farmers across Western Odisha said it is just a part of their victory as the minimum support price (MSP) is yet to be legalised.

Convenor of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Lingaraj said, “Considering our country’s democracy, it is a victory of the citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to repeal the three black laws in the next Parliament session but unfortunately, it took almost a year and a series of protests across the country besides sacrifice of at least 600 farmers for the government to concede to our demand.” 

All the farmer bodies had two major demands - rollback of the farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP. The withdrawal of the laws is a triumph for farmers but the PM should also act on giving legal guarantee to MSP in the Parliament, he said. Lingaraj further said all farmers in the region are happy over the decision of the Union government. But they will not celebrate until the laws are repealed in the Parliament and the demand for legalising MSP is fulfilled.

Saroj, another farmer leader, said had the government taken this decision when the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three farm laws, lives of many farmers could have been saved. “The three black laws have been withdrawn but the Centre is yet to take steps to accord legal status to MSP. Our fight will continue until all the demands are met,” he added.

Farmer leader of Bargarh district Hara Bania said those who were once calling the agitating farmers as ‘Andolan-jeevi’, ‘Parajeevi’ and ‘Khalisthani’, have now apologised and withdrawn the law after the death of hundreds of agitators. But this is not a total victory as the MSP has not been legalised yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers agitation MSP legislation Western Odisha farmers
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp